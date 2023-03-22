Watch live as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds Wednesday briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, holds Wednesday’s daily briefing.

Earlier this week, a disruptive journalist accused Ms Jean-Pierre of ignoring him, as he explained his reasoning for derailing the press briefing and berating her on Monday in front of the cast of Ted Lasso.

Simon Ateba, a correspondent for Today News Africa, claims he had been waiting for seven months to ask a question.

“In the past seven months, I’ve done all the right things. I’ve not been called on, I’ve gone to her office to seek a meeting,” Mr Ateba said during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“I’m Black, I’m African, I don’t have money, they look down on me. I don’t have the opportunities they have. And they don’t treat me the same way. I need to do my job,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.