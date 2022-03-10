White House claims Biden’s sanctions have ‘basically crushed’ Russian economy
Biden administration faces questions from reporters about whether Ukraine invasion has gone ‘unanswered’
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against reporters in the briefing room on Thursday who suggested that elements of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have gone “unanswered” by the US and pointed to the serious cost sanctions were having on Russia’s economy.
Ms Psaki faced several questions from various reporters at the briefing regarding whether the use of chemical or biological weapons by Moscow’s forces in Ukraine would be a “red line” for the Biden administration or would go “unanswered”, and contended that nothing the Russians had done up until now had gone without a US response.
Pointing to the historically-tough sanctions that the Biden administration had placed on Russia’s economy and figures tied to Vladimir Putin, Ms Psaki declared: “We have basically crushed the Russian economy”.
More follows...
