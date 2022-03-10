✕ Close Aerial shots show Ukraine destroy Russian tanks outside Kyiv, says Defence Ministry

Some two million Kyiv residents have now fled Ukraine’s capital – around half the city’s total population, Vitali Klitschko, its mayor, said on Thursday.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, the official said he had been told “one in two people living in Kyiv has left”. But, insisting it was still safe, he told AFP: “Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

The mass exodus comes amid reports Vladimir Putin’s army is within a few miles of reaching Kyiv, though initial assaults have been fought off. Kremlin troops launched two attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday – one via the besieged western city of Irpin and another through the eastern district of Brovary – but video showed Ukraine bombard its enemy with artillery, forcing Russia to turn back.

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, dismissed anger from Ukraine and the West over the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. He said it was “not the first time we’ve seen pathetic outcries concerning the so-called atrocities perpetrated by the Russian military,” according to a BBC translator.