Ukraine news – live: Half of Kyiv residents flee as Russian tanks advance to within miles of capital
Multiple attacks by Putin’s troops on the city have, so far, been fought off
Some two million Kyiv residents have now fled Ukraine’s capital – around half the city’s total population, Vitali Klitschko, its mayor, said on Thursday.
Speaking on Ukrainian television, the official said he had been told “one in two people living in Kyiv has left”. But, insisting it was still safe, he told AFP: “Kyiv has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”
The mass exodus comes amid reports Vladimir Putin’s army is within a few miles of reaching Kyiv, though initial assaults have been fought off. Kremlin troops launched two attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday – one via the besieged western city of Irpin and another through the eastern district of Brovary – but video showed Ukraine bombard its enemy with artillery, forcing Russia to turn back.
Earlier, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, dismissed anger from Ukraine and the West over the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. He said it was “not the first time we’ve seen pathetic outcries concerning the so-called atrocities perpetrated by the Russian military,” according to a BBC translator.
Germans offer up 300,000 home for Ukrainian refugees
Over in Germany, more than 300,000 private homes have been offered up to house refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.
Germany's interior ministry said on Thursday it is cooperating with the non-profit gut.org AG and home rental company Airbnb Inc's non-profit arm to assign refugees to housing offers.
More than 2.3 million people have fled from Ukraine since the invasion, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Most are women and children, as able-bodied men have been ordered by the Kyiv government to stay home to fight.
As of Wednesday, a little more than 80,000 Ukrainian refugees had been registered in Germany, with more arriving every day, Reuters reports.
Many of them arrive in Berlin by train or bus, which has prompted the German capital to set up temporary accommodation at its shuttered Tegel airport to house up to 3,000 people.
From there, refugees would be distributed to longer-term homes, in Berlin or elsewhere in Germany.
More than 1,200 bodies collected from streets of Mariupol - deputy mayor
Mariupol’s deputy mayor has said he doesn’t know for certain how many people have been killed in total in the city, but the most recent figure is 1,207.
These are “just bodies that we collected on the street”, Serhiy Orlov told the BBC.
He said that 47 people had been buried in a mass grave as it was not possible to reach burial sites outside the city. “Not all of them were identified,” he added.
Orlov said it has not been possible to evacuate people from the city or bring in aid. About 100 people trying to flee in private cars had to turn back on Wednesday, he said, after Russian forces at a checkpoint started to shoot “not directly into the cars, but around the cars”.
It comes after the International Red Cross said hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged port city have no food, water, heat, electricity, or medical care amid an “increasingly dire and desperate” humanitarian situation.
In an audio message recorded on Wednesday, the organisation’s delegation deputy head Sasha Volkov described the harrowing conditions in the city, including that people had begun to “attack each other for food”.
Dorries rubbishes Russia’s claims about Mariupol hospital attack
Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, has condemned a tweet from the Russian embassy in the UK, which claimed the maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol was “long non-operational”.
BREAKING: Goldman Sachs becomes first Wall Street bank to leave Russia
Goldman Sachs has chosen to close their business in Russia, becoming the first Wall Street bank to leave the country following the invasion of Ukraine, writes Gustaf Kilander.
“Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” the bank said in a statement. “We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people.”
The bank still facilitates debt securities trades connected to Russia, Bloomberg reported.
Goldman Sachs becomes first Wall Street bank to leave Russia
Goldman Sachs has chosen to close their business in Russia, becoming the first Wall Street bank to leave the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
Watch: Ukraine destroy Russian tanks outside Kyiv, says defence ministry
Zelensky tweets about ongoing talks with European leaders
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky says he remains in talks with the leaders of other European countries today.
He said he discussed further support with Boris Johnson and peace talks with French president, Emmanuel Macron.
Earlier in the day he said he spoke about peace talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Refugees fleeing Ukraine could reach four million in ‘next few days’
Ukraine’s refugee situation is “unprecedented” with fears the number of people fleeing the Russian invasion could reach four million within days, writes Ashley Cowburn.
Highlighting the scale of the humanitarian crisis, Western officials said the number of people attempting to cross the borders “is something we haven’t seen, certainly since the end of the Second World War”.
The official also said some refugees fleeing were turning up with frostbite due to the cold weather while some coming from areas that have been targeted by Russia were “traumatised”.
Refugees fleeing Ukraine could reach four million in ‘next few days’
Western officials say some refugees are turning up with frostbite
Watch: LBC slams Patel and Truss over their handling of Ukraine
Chelsea FC respond to Abramovich sanctions
Chelsea FC has responded after its owner, billionaire Roman Abramovich, was among seven new oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government today.
As part of the sanctions against Abramovich, Chelsea FC cannot sell any more tickets for games, its merchandise shop will be closed, and it will be unable to buy or sell players on the transfer market.
However, the government has said it will issue a special licence that allows fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches.
In a statement, Chelsea FC said it would fulfil its men’s and women’s teams matches today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively.
The club said this will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow it to operate as “normal as possible”.
“We will also be seeking guidance from the UK government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities,” the Premier League team said in its response.
Ukrainians reveal why they’re taking up arms as volunteer forces grow
Bel Trew, our middle east correspondent, reports from Vinnytsia:
Lydia signed up because the nightmare unfolding across Ukraine over the last two weeks felt horribly familiar. The mother-of-four - who is now part of the country’s rapidly growing civil defence force - fled her hometown in Crimea, when Russia invaded and then annexed the region in 2014.
In the chaos some eight years ago, the 40-year-old was separated from one of her children - who to this day remains in Crimea and she is unable to see. Among the over a million Ukrainians who were internally displaced in the 2014 conflict, Lydia eventually found refuge in the central city of Vinnytsia, nearly 800km north of her hometown.
Like Lydia many years ago, the arrivals have come from war-torn towns with little more than the clothes on their backs.
‘This is personal’: Ukrainian civilians reveal why they’re signing up to fight Russia
A soaring number of women and men are signing up to support Ukraine’s war effort by training for combat, defending territory, and providing protection for those fleeing the conflict, reports Bel Trew from Vinnytsia
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies