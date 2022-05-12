White House press secretary Jen Psaki shot down a question from Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich on Thursday after the reporter asked about a federal program long targeted by the right aimed at helping drug addicts avoid overdose deaths.

The cable network’s correspondent asked Ms Psaki, a day away from her last press conference at the White House podium, whether any federal dollars had been used to fund harm reduction kits distributed by some nonprofit agencies that contained crack pipes and other paraphernalia meant to provide drug users with sterile tools for drug use.

Ms Psaki firmly denied that any federal money had been used for such programs.

More follows...