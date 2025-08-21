Staffers are already fleeing the Trump administration for cushy lobbying jobs before the end of year one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than a year into the second Trump administration, a number of key staff members are heading for the exits while looking to pad their bottom lines by trading their government paychecks for the well-padded bank accounts of K Street lobbyists.

It’s a startling development for an administration led by a president who has campaigned for years on a desire to “drain the swamp” and clean up what he’s described as a “revolving door” between government and the various enterprises in the capital dedicated to influencing that government.

On Wednesday, one of the administration’s top spokespersons, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields, announced that he was leaving the administration to take a job at the lobbying firm CGCN Group. In the DC bubble, “K Street” refers to the lobbying hub of the nation’s capital.

The veteran communications operative, who also served in the White House press office during Trump’s first term, is also expected to aid another former boss, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, in his upcoming gubernatorial campaign.

Writing on X, Fields said his last day will be Friday and he will be leaving “with a full heart, immense appreciation, and faith in the work still ahead.”

Some staff members of the White House are already fleeing the administration taking other jobs as lobbyists. ( Getty Images )

“Serving as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary has been the honor of a lifetime. I thank God for the opportunity to return to the White House and play even a small role in shaping history. To be trusted with this responsibility — and to do it alongside such an extraordinary team — has been deeply humbling and incredibly fulfilling,” he said.

Trump’s White House is also losing another key staffer, cryptocurrency adviser Bo Hines, who will be taking an advisory job at digital assets firm Tether.

Another veteran Trump aide, May Davis Mailman, announced her departure earlier this month to hang out her own shingle as a government affairs consultant, and earlier this week Politico reported that the deputy White House personnel director, Trent Morse, is leaving his post to launch a firm of his own.

Although White House officials are legally prohibited from lobbying the White House directly for a year following their exit from government service, they are still permitted to lobby Congress and other executive branch agencies and leverage connections they might have made during their time in government.

Someone such as Morse, whose White House role saw him place thousands of appointees in agencies throughout the administration, will easily be able to tap that knowledge to help paying clients advance their own interests in Trump’s Washington.