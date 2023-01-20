Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s call to jail the Politico journalists who reported on the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

After a Supreme Court leak investigation failed to identify a person responsible for the leaked draft opinion overturning abortion rights, Mr Trump made his outrageous demand on Truth Social.

“They’ll never find out, & it’s important that they do. So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list”. The statement was swiftly condemned by press freedom advocates.

On Friday, the White House further weighed in from the briefing room podium.

“I can tell you that the president believes the freedom of press is part of the bedrock of American democracy. That is something that he truly believes and that we should continue to fight for,” Ms Jean-Pierre told The Independent.

“And Calling for egregious abuses of power in order to suppress the constitutional rights of reporters is an insult. It is a complete insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values and traditions,” she added.

More follows ...