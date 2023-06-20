Nearly 100 letters containing white powder sent to Trump and senior Republicans

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly 100 letters containing a mysterious white powder were addressed to Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers in Kansas, according to officials.

At least two Republican politicians from the state said they received a letter from someone who referred to themselves as “your secret despirer”. The term is likely a play on the word despise.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the letters “containing suspicious white powder” have been received across the state of Kansas and sent for testing to determine the components of the substance.

It said approximately 100 letters have been received as of Sunday and law enforcement and hazmat teams were working to safely collect the letters and investigate the incidents.

“Currently, no injuries have been reported, but we ask everyone to remain vigilant in handling mail,” it said.

Similar letters containing a note and a powdery substance were sent to prominent figures such as former president Donald Trump and Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. However, before reaching their intended recipients, these letters were intercepted by the US Postal Inspection Service, sources told ABC news.

The letters were found to be harmless by postal inspectors, sources said.

One of the recipients of the compromised letter told ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC that the note with the letter was intended to threaten.

"There is some message. The message is somewhat unclear, but it was intended to be threatening," Republican state senator Molly Baumgardner said.

She said the letter mailed to her had a suspicious white powder and a note which read in part that: “It is important not to choke on your ambition”.

It was described as a “gift” by the sender who referred to themselves as "your secret despirer”.

"Everybody has to be concerned," Ms Baumgardner told the network. "Everyone has to take this and any subsequent threats like this very seriously."

Republican state representative Stephen Owens said he also received a letter with content similar to the one that Ms Baumgardner got, according to a copy he shared with CNN.

KBI said they are working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to determine the motive behind the letter.

"Preliminary tests have returned from this lab indicating the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern," the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in an update, adding that it has been sent for further testing.

Kansas state Republican representative Steve Owens told ABC News that it was “terrifying” to receive the letter that came in a standard white envelope.

In April, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, received two letters containing white power just days after indicting Mr Trump.

New York police were called to the mailroom at the office located in Lower Manhattan as a precaution and determined the white powder was nonhazardous.

The first letter to Mr Bragg read: “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Mr Bragg said he has received several “serious” threats of harm recently which has led to an increase in security protection.