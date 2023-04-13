Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received a second letter that contained a mysterious white powder just days after indicting former president Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, two law enforcement agents officials told NBC News that an envelope, which was addressed to Mr Bragg, contained an explicit note, a photo of Mr Bragg and Mr Trump, and the white powder.

New York police were called to the mailroom at the office located in Lower Manhattan as a precaution and determined the white powder was nonhazardous.

"We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for their quick response,” a spokesperson for Mr Bragg told ABC News.

This marks the second time a threatening letter has been sent to Mr Bragg’s office in the days following the former president’s indictment.

The Manhattan DA received another envelope within the last few weeks that also contained white powder with a letter that read, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Mr Bragg has received several “serious” threats of harm recently which has led to an increase in security protection.

The threats come after Mr Trump launched attacks on Mr Bragg before he was charged with 34 counts of business fraud last week.

The charges are related to hush money paid to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

On Mr Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, he called Mr Bragg “fake” and launched attacks on the Manhattan DA as well as others involved in the investigation, including the judge overseeing his case.

Since Mr Trump began publicly criticising him, Judge Juan Merchan and his chamber have received “dozens” of threats.

But Mr Trump’s rants are not the only attacks that Mr Bragg and others investigating Mr Trump have had to face.

Mr Bragg recently filed a lawsuit against House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) alleging he issued a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” his office following Mr Trump’s indictment.

Mr Jordan and other Republican House members sent a letter to Mr Bragg demanding more information about the indictment before Mr Trump was arraigned. Mr Jordan then intensified his attacks on Mr Bragg by subpoenaing a former prosecutor who worked in the DA’s office.

“Rather than allowing the criminal process to proceed in the ordinary course, Chairman Jordan and the committee are participating in a campaign of intimidation, retaliation and obstruction,” Mr Bragg’s lawsuit says.