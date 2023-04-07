Stormy Daniels has described the moment Donald Trump allegedly took off “most of his clothes” in a hotel room.

The former US president has been arrested and arraigned over so-called hush money payments to the adult film star in 2016.

She claims she was “caught off guard” when she came back from the bathroom to find their meeting had taken a “hard left.”

“I felt really ashamed. I felt stupid,” she told Good Morning Britain, adding she thought their chat was business in nature.

