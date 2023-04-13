Trump claims courthouse staff ‘were crying’ when he was indicted

Donald Trump has claimed that court officials “were crying” when he was indicted on charges of business fraud.

The ex-US president has become the first former US president to face criminal charges after the indictment on 30 March by a Manhattan grand jury in a probe over hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump described the courtroom staff as “incredible.”

“When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.