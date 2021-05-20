These are the 35 Republicans who defied Trump to vote for a Capitol Riot commission

Dozens of House Republicans defied their leadership despite lobbying efforts, voting with every single Democrat in the chamber to create a commission to investigate the Capitol riot. The bill passed 252-175.

The proposed 9/11-style commission still faces a dire future in the Senate, where Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell has announced his opposition to the legislation.

In the upper chamber, split 50-50 between the parties, Democrats need 10 Republicans to get past the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Getting there now looks increasingly unlikely as Republican senate leadership is putting its foot down.

The 35 Republicans who voted for the commission in the House is a notable break from former President Donald Trump. He thundered after the vote: “See, 35 wayward Republicans – they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.

“They don’t have the Romneys, Little Ben Sasses, and Cheneys of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”

The “wayward Republicans” include:

French Hill, Arkansas

Steve Womack, Arkansas

David Valadao, California

Carlos Gimenez, Florida

Maria Salazar, Florida

Mike Simpson, Idaho

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa

Meijer Peter, Michigan

Fred Upton, Michigan

Michael Guest, Mississippi

Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska

Don Bacon, Nebraska

Chris Smith, New Jersey

Andrew Garbarino, New York

Tom Reed, New York

John Katko, New York

Chris Jacobs, New York

David Joyce, Ohio

Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma

Cliff Bentz, Oregon

Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

Tom Rice, South Carolina

Dusty Johnson, South Dakota

Van Taylor, Texas

Tony Gonzales, Texas

Blake Moore, Utah

John Curtis, Utah

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington

Dan Newhouse, Washington

David McKinley, West Virginia

Liz Cheney, Wyoming

The legislation, if passed into law, will establish a 10-member commission to investigate the Capitol riot and provide a report before the end of the year with “findings regarding the facts and causes of the attack”. Both parties would get to choose five members each.