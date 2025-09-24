Whoopi Goldberg suggests invoking 25th Amendment after Trump’s ‘unhelpful’ address to UN

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoopi Goldberg has suggested it may be time to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office, after the president’s rambling and “unhelpful” speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

The co-host of The View said that other world leaders did not consider Trump to be “serious anymore” and claimed that if his predecessor Joe Biden had performed similarly, his competence would also have been questioned.

“He had a chance to deliver much more than what he did, and they don't consider him to be serious anymore. I'm worried,” Goldberg said during Wednesday’s show. “What’s the Amendment?”

“It’s actually the 25th Amendment when you start questioning someone's competence,” co-host Sunny Hostin explained.

The 25th Amendment is the Constitutional process that allows for the removal of a president who is deemed unable to fulfill the duties of the office.

“Well, they questioned Biden’s competence. If Biden had acted like this I would have said, ‘Yeah take him’ ... This was not presidential and this was not helpful," Goldberg said.

During his address at the summit in New York Tuesday, Trump went on a rambling and sometimes explosive rant, in which he told world leaders their countries were “going to hell,” attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and even tried to sell his own merchandise.

The president also continues to complain about an escalator that broke down while he and First Lady Melania were riding on it, and the teleprompter, which also malfunctioned during his speech.

Though Trump appeared to shrug the mishaps off during the speech, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later suggested that the two incidents may have been “purposefully” staged by UN staffers.

In a Truth Social post Wednesday Trump claimed there had been “triple sabotage at the UN” due to the fact that his wife had told him she could not hear his speech very well on her earpiece.

“This wasn’t a coincidence… They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” the president fumed.

“I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved.”

But Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said Trump’s own videographer may have been responsible for the escalator stopping.

“The U.S. delegation videographer ran ahead of the president and could have triggered the stop mechanism at the top of the escalator,” Dujarric said.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing,” Dujarric said in a statement. “The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function.”

A UN official said that the White House was responsible for operating the teleprompter for the president, according to the Associated Press.

Back on The View, Hostin also criticized Trump for saying “inflammatory, divisive types of things about immigration” and for “lying” during the UN address, though she offered a reason. “He wants the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said.

“Well, somebody make one and send it to him!” retorted Goldberg, prompting laughter.