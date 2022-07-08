Unmanned drop boxes used across the country by voters to cast their ballots are now banned in Wisconsin following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court.

The conservative-controlled court ruled that voters must now deliver their absentee ballots by mail or in-person to their clerks, a decision that is likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters.

The ruling could have a significant impact on the next presidential election. Joe Biden won Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020, and the state is likely to be a battleground again in 2024.

Ballot drop boxes have been used for years in Wisconsin without issue. Their use greatly expanded in the 2020 election, when Republicans and Democrats promoted the boxes as a way to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Republican legislators called them “a convenient, secure, and expressly authorised” method of absentee voting.

More than 500 drop boxes were set up in nearly every county across the state, including more than a dozen each in Madison and Milwaukee — the state’s two most heavily Democratic cities. Absentee ballots cast by mail or in person made up about 60 per cent of the total number of ballots, an increase that was fuelled by the use of drop boxes.

But when Donald Trump lost the state, and promoted false claims of a rigged election in Wisconsin and across the country, conservative activists and Republican legislators began to allege that drop boxes facilitated cheating and sought to have them banned, despite providing no evidence to back their claims.

Republicans have made similar moves since Mr Trump’s defeat to tighten access to ballots in other battleground states. The restrictions especially target voting methods that have been rising in popularity, erecting hurdles to mail balloting and early voting that saw explosive growth during the pandemic.

The new voting restrictions in Wisconsin come amid a swathe of similar changes to election rules being pursued by Republican legislatures across the country, most of which are fuelled by the same bogus claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Mr Trump.

Since leaving office, Mr Trump has continued to peddle false claims about the election, and only endorsed local and state candidates who back his false claims.

— With additional reporting from Associated Press