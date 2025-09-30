Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The co-founder of the “Women for Trump” movement says the cost of living is “out of control” and grocery prices are “outrageous,” nine months into the president’s second term.

Amy Kremer founded the coalition with Kathryn Serkes in 2016 and the organization campaigned for President Donald Trump in all three presidential elections.

Many Americans are still grappling with high grocery prices, which are on the rise partly because of Trump’s trade tariffs and inflation, but the administration–and Kremer– continues to blame former President Joe Biden.

“The cost of living is out of control,” Kramer said Monday in a post on X. “The prices are outrageous & continue to climb. I don’t know how ppl are living.”

“Families are struggling & can’t afford to eat,” she added. “Our elderly are hurting & too prideful to say anything. Something has gotta give.”

open image in gallery The co-founder of the ‘Women for Trump’ movement says the cost of living is ‘out of control’ and grocery prices are outrageous, nine months into the president’s second term ( Getty Images )

After some X users pointed out that Kremer’s movement helped Trump get into office, she clarified that she wasn’t criticizing the president.

“Because some are too dense to get it…these are “F*** Joe Biden” prices!” Kremer vented. “President Trump has done an amazing job in the 9 months he has been in the WH, but this is all because of the TRILLIONS spent under Biden and the sky high inflation.”

Kremer, a conservative activist from suburban Atlanta, said that if it weren’t for Trump, the situation would be “even worse.”

An AP-NORCpoll survey last month found that 53 percent of U.S. adults identify the cost of groceries as a major source of stress, more than any other common expense, including credit card debt, child care or student loans.

At Trump’s address at the United Nations last week, he claimed grocery prices were down and the White House recently said the “Biden inflation crisis” has been “tamed” thanks to the president.

But costs have continued to rise, with food prices increasing by 0.6 percent in August— the fastest monthly rise since October 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index.

“Grocery prices are obviously not down,” Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, told CBS News.

open image in gallery The AP-NORC poll found that groceries are a major source of stress to over half of US adults, more than credit card debt, child care, or student loans ( Getty )

“In fairness to the president, the overall consumer price index has increased by 1.3 percent since January and grocery prices have increased by 1.1 percent,” Strain added. “So grocery prices are increasing at a slower rate than the overall CPI. But they're still increasing.”

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the severity of the cost of living crisis in remarks last week, where he admitted groceries and housing were “too expensive.”

But he also sought to blame the “disastrous Biden economy.”

“Housing is too expensive, groceries are too expensive. Now, I would say they're too expensive because we inherited a disastrous Biden economy, and we're making progress,” Vance said Friday, speaking to Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.