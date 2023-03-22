Watch live as Biden hosts Women’s History Month reception at White House

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts a Women’s History Month reception at the White House on Wednesday (22 March).

Jill Biden is also expected to attend the event, alongside Kamala Harris, the vice president, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month” to celebrate “the contributions women have made to the United States”.

“During Women’s History Month, we celebrate the countless women who have fought tirelessly and courageously for equality, justice, and opportunity in our nation,” a White House statement, published last month, read.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world.”

Ms Harris is expected to deliver remarks and Wednesday’s White House reception, which is set to begin at 5pm eastern time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.