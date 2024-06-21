The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An American tourist was killed in Zambia this week after she was trampled by an elephant while on a wildlife excursion.

Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, was thrown from a vehicle in the city of Livingstone this week as a group of tourists observed a herd of elephants. One of the elephants attacked the vehicle her, according to CBS News. Tourneau’s group stopped near the Maramba Cultural Bridge because of traffic caused by the herd. The woman had been visiting the country from New Mexico.

“Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, of New Mexico, United States of America, died on Wednesday around 17.50 after being knocked from a parked vehicle which had stopped due to traffic caused by elephants around the Maramba Cultural Bridge,” Auxensio Daka, southern province police commissioner, told the country’s national broadcaster ZNBC.

Authorities did not release any more details about the attack.

Juliana Gle Tourneau, an American tourist, died after an elephant attacked her vehicle during a wildlife excursion in Zambia. (File photo) ( EPA )

Another American tourist was killed earlier this year in a similar attack. Gail Mattson, 79, from Minnesota, was killed in Zambia “while on her dream adventure” in March, her daughter, Rona Wells, told CBS News.

Footage of the attack was captured on a cellphone. The group had been on a safari tour in the country’s Kafue National Park. As a large bull elephant came close to the vehicle, its occupants began to become concerned.

Another American tourist was killed earlier this year in a similar attack. Gail Mattson, 79, from Minnesota, was killed in Zambia “while on her dream adventure” in March. That incident was caught on video ( Collin Rugg/Twitter )

In the video, a person can be heard saying “oh my goodness” before a man adds, “it’s coming fast.” The group’s car came to a stop and someone attempted to get the elephant to go away.

However, the animal put its tusks into the car and rolled it several times, leading to the woman’s death.

Zambian officials are asking tourists to use caution while on wildlife excursions.