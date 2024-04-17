Watch: Elephant runs through traffic in Montana town after circus escape

Watch as an elephant roams the streets of Butte, Montana, after escaping from the circus.

The massive animal, reportedly a 58-year-old Asian elephant named Viola, was being washed in a car park ahead of a performance with the Jordan World Circus when she was spooked by a car, sending her running.

Footage shows her running across the busy Harrison Avenue, in front of a casino.

The escape only lasted about 10 minutes, and Viola’s handlers corralled her back to safety, with neither the animal nor any people sustaining injuries.