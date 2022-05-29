Uvalde’s state senator Roland Gutierrez condemns handling of school shooting: ‘Everybody failed here’

State senator insists that this week’s massacre ultimately stems from an American problem with guns

Andrew Naughtie
Sunday 29 May 2022 17:15
Comments

Texas state senator says ‘we’re all angry’ over Uvalde police response and expects full report

Roland Gutierrez, the Texas state senator who represents the city of Uvalde, has said that while there were clearly major failures in the law enforcement response to this week’s school shooting, the blame for what happened is shared far more widely.

Mr Gutierrez, a Democrat, was speaking to Dana Bash, host of CNN’s “State of the Union”, on Sunday.

“I had a long talk with Colonel McCraw yesterday,” said the senator, referring to the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “He’s devastated… he’s acknowledged that there were errors here. What I’ve suggested is that it’s not fair to put it on the local ISD cop.

At the end of the day, everybody failed here. We failed these children. We even failed them in the Texas legislature.”

Recommended

The initial confusion over the police response to the shooting has given way to anger in recent days, as information continues to emerge showing that police were received multiple 911 calls from children and teachers while the massacre was underway and yet still did not enter the school building for a full 50 minutes.

Follow the latest updates on the Uvalde mass shooting

Early police statements about the chain of events during the shooting proved to be false and contradictory, deepening the sense of outrage at the failure to stop Salvador Ramos as he murdered 19 children and two adults.

Mr Gutierrez has given multiple interviews since the shooting. He also spoke this morning to NBC’s “Meet the Press”, where host Chuck Todd asked him if somebody needed to be held accountable for the law enforcement response during the shooting.

Recommended

“I don’t know that there should be criminal negligence or anything like that, or criminal accountability,” replied the state senator. “But we have to make sure that this never happens again, because you and I both know there’s probably going to be one of these instances happening again, in this state, in others. We have to learn from this, for sure. We have to make some changes.”

Mr Gutierrez also emphasised that episodes like this week’s massacre are definitely attributable to “a gun problem”, pointing out that even taking into account compounding issues like poor mental health services, “at the end of the day, if we don’t have accessibility to militarised weapons, this doesn’t happen. Just like it doesn’t happen in the rest of the world.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in