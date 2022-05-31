Uvalde’s police department and Independent School District police force have stopped cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s investigation into the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers, according to a report.

Officials at both agencies decided to pull their assistance last week after Texas DPS Director, Colonel Steven McCraw, said that officers made “the wrong decision” in waiting outside the classroom rather than immediately storming it, says ABC News.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the situation, reports the news organisation.

Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style assault rifle to murder 21 people inside an adjoining classroom, while police waited in a corridor outside before eventually forcing entry and killing him.

Col McCraw admitted on Friday that law enforcement officers took more than one hour to breach the classroom as children called 911 begging for help.

He said the incident commander on site, Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo of the school district’s own police force, determined that the situation was no longer an active shooting and “no more children were at risk”.

“Obviously, based upon the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were at risk, and it was, in fact, still an active shooter situation,” McCraw said.

Now Texas DPS says that while Chief Arredondo provided them with an initial interview, a request for a follow-up remains unanswered.

“Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde CISD Police have been cooperating with investigators. The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago,” Texas DPS told ABCNews.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Uvalde, which will allow state and local agencies to deploy resources to the grieving town, including mental health services and other aid.

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” Governor Abbott said in a statement. “All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”

The Independent has reached out to Texas DPS and Uvalde ISD for comment.