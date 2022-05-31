Texas governor declares disaster in Uvalde to help deploy resources ‘needed to heal’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the town of Uvalde one week after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed in a massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The declaration for a state of disaster provides broad executive authority to direct the governor’s response to the mass shooting and expedites critical state and local resources to the grieving town, including mental health facilities and other aid.

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal,” the governor said in a statement. “All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”

It is the first-ever disaster declaration from a governor in the wake of a mass shooting, and is the fourth active disaster declaration in Texas, along with the state’s response to Covid-19, wildfires and US-Mexico border security.

