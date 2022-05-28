Texas governor ‘livid’ after being ‘misled’ by police over school shooting response

Texas governor Greg Abbott says he is “livid” at being “misled” by police over their response to the Uvalde school attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Mr Abbott admitted that earlier statements he had made about law enforcement’s reaction to the massacre had been wrong, but that he had just repeated what he had been told.

“The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

“Yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened.”

