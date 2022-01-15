✕ Close Joe Biden gives an update on federal surge response to Omicron

The US Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing.

In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, a number of Republican politicians have vowed that they will defy Washington, DC’s own proposed vaccination mandate for businesses.

The mandate, which was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser in December, requires many establishments — from gyms and theatres to bars and restaurants — to require that patrons over the age of 12 show proof of vaccination before entering. Such requirements have been adopted in several cities across the US.

Last month, New York City became the first municipality in the US to extend its vaccine requirements to all employees within the private sector.

The Biden administration also will begin offering up to four free at-home rapid tests for Covid-19 next week through a website portal, to be delivered within seven to 12 days. The move comes as the administration expands free testing options and mandates that private insurance companies cover their costs.