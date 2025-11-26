Longtime furniture chain announces store closures after filing for bankruptcy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Value City Furniture’s parent company, American Signature Inc., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close many stores across the country.

The filing is intended to help the company restructure and continue operating while addressing its debts, according to a Sunday press release.

American Signature, which previously announced the closure of four stores in Tennessee, now plans to close or liquidate dozens more locations.

Court filings show the Columbus-based company has over 1,000 creditors, more than $100 million in assets, and over $500 million in liabilities, according to documents obtained by USA Today.

“For nearly 75 years, American Signature has served as a family-owned furniture destination that communities could rely on to provide style, quality, and value,” Rudy Morando, Co-Chief Restructuring Officer for ASI, said in a statement.

Value City Furniture’s parent company, American Signature Inc., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell assets while closing additional stores in multiple states ( Wiki Commons )

“In the face of the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted the entire home furnishing industry, the Company has carefully evaluated its options to assess the best path forward in the current operating environment.”

Morando concluded, “Through that review, we determined that entering a court-supervised process will provide the best opportunity to maximize value. We deeply appreciate our team members, customers, and partners and are determined to serve them throughout this process.”

American Signature has begun store-closing sales with steep discounts while inventory lasts.

Despite the closures, the company says Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture stores and websites will remain open for now during the filing process, even hosting a Black Friday sale.

The company, which had more than 120 stores nationwide, announced in October that four Tennessee locations would close.

Those stores, along with others, including one in Alpharetta, Georgia, are now offering 20 percent to 40 percent off select items and holding total inventory blowout sales.

According to American Signature’s website, the stores scheduled to close or hold total inventory blowout sales are as follows:

Georgia:

American Signature Furniture in Alpharetta – 7461 N. Point Parkway (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Atlanta – 3755 Carmia Drive, Suite 1000 (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Duluth – 3900 Venture Drive (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Kennesaw – 840 Barrett Parkway NW, Suite 250 (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Morrow – 1972 Mt. Zion Road (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Smyrna – 2540 Cumberland Blvd. (Total inventory blowout)

American Signature Furniture in Lithonia – 2918 Turner Hill Road (Total inventory blowout)

Illinois:

Value City Furniture in Gurnee – 6116 Grand Ave. (Store closing)

Indiana:

Value City Furniture in Clarksville – 945 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Suite 200 (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Mishawaka – 5865 Grape Road (Total inventory blowout)

Kentucky:

Value City Furniture in Louisville – 9070 Dixie Highway (Store closing)

Maryland:

Value City Furniture in Rockville – 12055 Rockville Pike (Store closing)

Michigan:

Value City Furniture in Ann Arbor – 425 E Eisenhower Parkway (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Clinton Township – 33801 S. Gratiot Ave. (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Dearborn – 5701 Mercury Drive (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Lansing – 8748 W. Saginaw Highway (Total inventory blowout)

Value City Furniture in New Baltimore – 50400 Gratiot Ave. (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Novi – 27775 Novi Road (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Portage – 550 Ring Road (Total inventory blowout)

Missouri:

Value City Furniture in St. Louis – 7077 Chippewa St. (Store closing)

New York:

Value City Furniture in Amherst – 4220 Maple Road (Total inventory blowout)

Value City Furniture in Cheektowaga – 800 Thruway Plaza Drive (Total inventory blowout)

North Carolina:

Value City Furniture in Charlotte – 2320 Sardis Road North (Store closing)

Ohio:

Value City Furniture in Centerville – 2070 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Store closing)

Value City Furniture in Cincinnati – 650 Eastgate Drive S., Suite A (Store closing)

Pennsylvania:

Value City Furniture in Mechanicsburg – 6520 Carlisle Pike, Suite 400 (Store closing)

Tennessee:

American Signature Furniture in Clarksville – 2821 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. (Store closing)

American Signature Furniture in Franklin – 1770 Galleria Blvd. (Store closing) (Store closing)

American Signature Furniture in Madison – 2130 Gallatin Pike North (Store closing)

American Signature Furniture in Murfreesboro – 2075 Old Fort Parkway (Total inventory blowout)

Virginia: