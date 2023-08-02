Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two dead in fiery plane crash at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles

Firefighters quickly extinguished blazing wreckage

San Francisco
San Francisco
Thursday 03 August 2023 00:38
Comments
Small plane crashes at Van Nuys Airport

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Los Angeles’s Van Nuys Airport on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses described the craft, a CSA SportCruiser, heading nose-down towards the runway.

"They did very a very high impact, what was described as nose-first into the ground," Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told ABC 7. "Tragically that likely quickly caused the death of both of the occupants."

Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The fire official said it was the third crash this year at the airport, and the first fatal one. There hasn’t been a deadly crash at Van Nuys in the last two decades, he said.

Recommended

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10.37am and sprayed the plane with fire-extinguishing foam, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened along with the Federal Aviation Administration, and a preliminary report is expected to be released on Thursday, according to the paper.

The wreckage of a small plane burns on a runway at Van Nuys Airport, in Los Angeles, California, on 2 August, 2023

(ABC 7)

Prior to the arrival of emergency teams, a large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising above the airport.

The crash caused the closure of one of the main runways at the airport, officials said.

The names of those involved in the wreck were not immediately made public.

Air tower controllers told FOX11 the plane was in-pattern on its descent just before the Wednesday morning crash.

Recommended

Skies were clear and there was a south wind of about 10 mph at the time of the crash.

The plane was in the air for nearly 15 minutes and had flown a previous route earier in the morning without issue, according to data from FlightAware.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in