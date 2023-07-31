Plane floats in ocean after crashing in front of beachgoers in South Carolina

A banner plane crashed into the sea in front of horrified beachgoers on Monday 31 July.

Footage shows the single-engine aircraft floating in the water on South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach, having plunged into the ocean.

A group of ten to 15 bystanders were reported to be in the water when the incident happened, but only the pilot is said to have been injured.

Corporal Starling of the Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the pilot was the only person on board and said they have been taken to hospital after being checked over by emergency personnel.