Foul play suspected as pack of wolves escapes zoo
Officials say ‘no danger’ to public
The apparent release of several wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo has been labelled an act of “malicious intent” and an act of vandalism, authorities said.
The escape occurred on Tuesday morning in “what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism”, the zoo and police said.
In a statement, the zoo said it was “working with the Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service to contain wolves that have been found outside their enclosure”.
The zoo, which announced on Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday morning that it would be closed for the day, has nine adult wolves and six pups. It was not clear if all wolves had escaped.
Whilst most wolves had been contained and returned to the zoo about 38 miles southeast of downtown Vancouver, at least one of the predators was thought to remain on the loose on Tuesday night, CBC reported.
“Most wolves are back in the care of our animal health and welfare team,” the zoo said in an update on Tuesday. “GVZoo staff continue to actively search for small number of remaining wolves un-accounted for.”
Anybody who sees a wolf in the area around Langley, British Columbia, has been asked to contact either the Greater Vancouver Zoo or local police.
“Zoo officials say there is no danger to the public,” a statement added. An investigation is ongoing.
