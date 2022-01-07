Vandals ‘irreparably damaged’ prehistoric artwork in Big Bend National Park by scratching their names onto rocks, officials say.

A panel of ancient works, believed to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old, were defaced by a group of visitors at the Texas park, according to the US National Park Service.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12/26/21 can be seen in images of the defaced rock released by authorities.

The graffiti was scratched over “abstract images of geometric forms, circles, and undulating lines”.

Park workers have treated the rock but the damage is visible and the stone cannot be returned to its original state, said Tom VandenBerg, Big Bend National Park’s chief of interpretation and visitor services.

“With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation’s heritage is lost forever,” he told CNN.

“The surface scratches and discoloration are permanent. Ancient rock art is protected, and links humanity to our past. Every site damaged is a loss to the history and heritage that National Parks protects.”

The NPS says that there have been more than 50 acts of illegal vandalism recorded at the park since 2015.

“Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks,” said Bob Krumenaker, superintendent of Big Bend National Park.

Park managers are now asking anyone with information about the incidents or those involved to come forward and contact law enforcement.

The park opened in 1944 and at 1,252 square miles of land is bigger than the state of Rhode Island.