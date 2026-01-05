Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Delcy Rodriguez will be sworn in as president of Venezuela on Monday following Nicolas Maduro’s sudden capture by the United States.

The vice president, who is also finance minister and minister for oil, will step into a precarious position after Donald Trump claimed that the US would “run” the country - without elaborating on what this would mean.

She faced threats from the US president before even taking office, who warned that she would “pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro” if she “doesn’t do what’s right”.

Rodriguez, 56, initially branded the operation to oust Maduro a violation of international law and called on foreign governments to condemn the action, saying: “History and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay. There is only one president in Venezuela and his name is Nicolás Maduro.”

But within hours she had dropped her fiery rhetoric, telling her first cabinet meeting on Sunday that she was “inviting” the United States to “work together on an agenda for cooperation”.

open image in gallery Delcy Rodriguez becomes president of Venezuela on Monday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Who is Rodriguez and how will she work with the US?

In a reversal of her longstanding support for Maduro, Rodriguez on Sunday offered to work with with the US on an agenda focused on "shared development".

A law graduate from Caracas, she rapidly rose through the political ranks under Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez, and became a key figure in his regime.

After Chavez died in 2013, Rodriguez remained loyal to the government of Maduro, serving as communications minister in 2013-14 and foreign minister, 2014-17. During this period she was sanctioned by the United States, while defending the regime against foreign accusations of human rights abuses.

Maduro called Rodriguez a “tiger” for her diehard defence of his socialist government and rewarded her with the role of vice president in 2018 for his second term.

open image in gallery Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez is now the interim president after being sworn in by the nation's Supreme Court ( AP )

After the controversial 2024 elections, she stayed in post for his third term, beginning in 2025.

Her other roles, managing oil and the country’s finances, have made her a key figure in the management of Venezuela's economy and gained her major influence with the country's withered private sector.

As oil minister, she was also tasked with managing escalating US sanctions on the country's most important industry.

Could the US ‘run’ Venezuela?

Trump now appears to have given Rodriguez his blessing to run Venezuela, so long as she is willing to facilitate his vision for the country.

While suggesting the US would “run” Venezuela until “we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition”, Trump also revealed his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, had been talking with Rodriguez, who he assessed was “willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again”.

One senior US official told the New York Times on condition of anonymity: “I’m not claiming that she’s the permanent solution to the country’s problems, but she’s certainly someone we think we can work at a much more professional level than we were able to do with [Maduro].”

The outlet reported that Rodriguez was singled out as the best candidate to replace Maduro weeks ago, after impressing officials with her handling of the oil industry.

open image in gallery Asked why the US wouldn't work with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Rubio said the government was focused on "dealing with the immediate reality" ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sources involved in discussions said the Trump administration was persuaded she would protect future American energy investments in the country.

Rodriguez became interim president after being sworn in by the nation's Supreme Court on Monday. Under Venezuela’s constitution, the vice president takes over when the president is absent.

Will the US put ‘boots on the ground’?

US officials have said the US is “not at war with Venezuela” and that it is not planning any further military action, though Trump said "we're not afraid of boots on the ground".

There is also the question of natural resources. Venezuela is rich in oil and rare earth minerals, which serve as extremely valuable commodities. The South American country has $1.36 trillion worth of mineral wealth, according to Maduro.

open image in gallery US officials have said the US is “not at war with Venezuela” and that it is not planning any further military action, though Trump said "we're not afraid of boots on the ground" ( AP )

On Saturday, Trump said: “We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

On Sunday, Rubio denied that the US wanted Venezuela’s oil.

“We have plenty of oil in the United States,” he said. “What we're not going to allow is for the oil industry in Venezuela to be controlled by adversaries of the United States.”

open image in gallery In the hours after Maduro’s capture, some people took to the streets to protest the US operation, while others celebrated it ( AP )

What’s next for Maduro?

Maduro has arrived in New York and was shown arriving at a detention facility where he will await his first court appearance on US criminal charges.

In a video shared on Saturday night by the White House, Maduro wished an onlooker “Happy New Year” as he walked down a hallway in handcuffs and a black hoodie. He will appear in court in New York at 5pm local time.

He and his wife have been charged with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism and import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.

open image in gallery Government supporters burn a U.S. flag in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, 3 January 2026 ( AP )

"They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," US attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X.

Over the past few months, Trump has accused Maduro of being a top-level member of a drug cartel, “Cartel de los Soles”, which he claims is trafficking drugs into the US.

Maduro has denied the allegations and Trump has not shared evidence of Maduro’s involvement, but has used these allegations to justify his lethal military operations against Venezuelan ships.