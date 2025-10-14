Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuela has closed its embassy in Oslo days after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The foreign ministry said in a press release that the move was made to realign its diplomacy and reallocate resources to focus on the Global South.

Venezuela also announced it would be closing its Australian embassy and opening new ones in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

While there was no mention of Machado’s victory, the country’s withdrawal from Norway after it awarded the prize has led to speculation of tension between the two countries.

open image in gallery Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado ( AP )

Norway’s foreign ministry confirmed the withdrawal and said it was regrettable.

“We have been informed by the embassy of Venezuela that it is shutting its doors and no reason has been given,” a spokesperson said.

“It is regrettable. Despite our differences on several issues, Norway wishes to keep the dialogue open with Venezuela and will continue to work in this direction.”

Last week, Machado was announced as the Nobel Peace Prize winner for her work to bring democracy to Venezuela, which is currently under the authoritarian rule of President Nicolás Maduro.

open image in gallery Nobel chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes ( Reuters )

The chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee in Oslo, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, described Machado’s work as crucial and courageous.

“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” he said.

Maduro said on Sunday that Machado was a “demonic witch” and refused to mention her prize.

“We want peace, and we will have peace, but peace with freedom, with sovereignty,” he said.

open image in gallery UN General Assembly ( Nicolás Maduro Moros. )

For years, Machado has been campaigning against Maduro, whose 12-year rule is viewed by many nations as illegitimate. Despite being an opposition leader, Machado was prevented from running in the 2024 election.

The Nobel had been highly sought after by US President Donald Trump, who recently brokered a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

Machado, who is a conservative politician, praised Trump and dedicated her prize to the US president.

“We are on the threshold of victory, and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she posted to X.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.”

Speaking at a press conference in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said Machado called him and said he deserved the prize.

“She was very nice. And I’ve been, you know, I’ve been helping her along the way. She — they need a lot of help in Venezuela, it’s a basic disaster,” Trump said.

The US president has a tense relationship with the Venezuelan government over claims that illegal cartels are transporting drugs to America.

Earlier this month, US forces struck a vessel off the coast of Venezuela which Trump claimed was carrying illegal drugs.

Trump has also raised the US bounty for Maduro’s head to $50 million.