Venezuela strikes mapped: Where did US hit during operation to capture Maduro?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US forces launched an extraordinary attack on Venezuela on Saturday, capturing its president in a dramatic overnight operation that sent shockwaves around the world.

At least seven explosions were reported and low-flying aircraft were spotted in the capital, Caracas, and rising smoke was seen in several regions at approximately 2am during the “large-scale” attack on Saturday.

The Trump administration confirmed around 150 aircraft, including bombers and fighter jets, were involved in the operation.

The airstrikes hit La Guaira Port and the Higuerote Airport in Miranda, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Geolocated footage posted on 3 January also showcases that the US hit tele-comunnication towers southeast of Caracas.

The strikes follow multiple attacks on Venezuelan boats that the US claim are smuggling narcotics for drug cartels, and a build up of a fleet of warships near Venezuela, including the largest US aircraft carrier.

Here’s a map of where the U.S. strikes took place in Venezuela and the key areas that were targeted:

Nicolás Maduro was indicted over alleged “narco-terrorism” charges but the Venezuelan president has reiterated the real purpose of the U.S. military operations is to force him from office and take control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves and rare earth mineral deposits.

Tensions have been mounting between the two countries in recent months, with US president Donald Trump threatening to start ordering strikes on targets on Venezuelan soil.

They were heightened significantly in September, when the US launched military strikes on alleged “drug smuggling” boats in the coastal waters of Venezuela.

These airstrikes were later extended into the eastern Caribbean and along the Pacific, with 110 killed so far.

The US has confiscated two oil tankers and is in pursuit of a third. Trump also issued new sanctions on three of Maduro’s nephews as well as six companies that ship oil out of the country that month, according to Axios.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now refused to confirm who is running Venezuela after its president, Nicolas Maduro, was captured by U.S. forces.

President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. would be running the South American country in the meantime at a Saturday press conference, but Rubio deflected questions on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. would continue to target alleged drug boats and seize oil tankers to keep the pressure on Venezuela.

“We will continue to target drug boats if they try to run towards the United States,” Rubio said on Meet the Press.

“We will continue to seize the boats that are sanctioned with court orders. We will continue to do that, and potentially other things, until the things we need to see addressed are addressed.”