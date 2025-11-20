Verizon laying off more than 13,000 employees as it begins restructuring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Telecommunications giant Verizon is implementing a significant restructuring, announcing the layoff of over 13,000 employees as it seeks to "reorient" its entire company.

Verizon also said it plans to convert 179 corporate-owned retail stores into franchised operations and close one store.

The job cuts commenced on Thursday, according to an internal staff memo from Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, which was obtained by The Associated Press. In the communication, Schulman highlighted that Verizon's existing cost structure was impeding its capacity to invest, specifically in enhancing customer experiences.

"We must reorient our entire company around delivering for and delighting our customers," Schulman wrote.

He further explained the necessity to streamline operations "to address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers."

In addition to the workforce reductions, the New York-based company intends to "significantly reduce" its outsourced and other external labour expenses.

Verizon store front ( Getty Images )

It was reported last week that Verizon was planning to cut around 15,000 jobs. The cuts, following the appointment of former PayPal boss Schulman as CEO in early October, were aimed at its non-union management ranks and are expected to affect more than 20% of that workforce, one source said at the time.

Schulman, a Verizon board member for seven years, has said he does not want to hike prices and seeks to be more customer-focused. "Our financial growth has relied too heavily on price increases, a strategic approach that relies too much on price without subscriber growth is not a sustainable strategy," he said last month.

Verizon maintains the highest price points in the sector, a strategy that analysts have said is difficult to sustain amid rising competitive intensity.

Craig Moffett, senior analyst at MoffettNathanson, said the new CEO's first commitment was to stop the bleeding from subscriber churn, which would require subsidizing expensive handsets for a huge number of Verizon's subscribers to keep them from leaving.