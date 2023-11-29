✕ Close 3 Palestinian students shot in Vermont

New details are emerging about Jason Eaton, the suspected gunman who shot three Palestinian students in a possible hate crime near the University of Vermont campus.

The three 20-year-olds – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – were ambushed by a gunman in a shooting as they walked to a family Thanksgiving in Burlington on Saturday night.

Mr Awartani suffered the most severe injuries, with a bullet lodged in his spine, his mother Elizabeth Price told CNN. Doctors fear he may never walk again.

Mr Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday near the scene of the attack. On Monday he pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder at his arraignment.

In 2019, his ex-girlfriend reported Mr Eaton harrassed her, per NBC News. The two “had several domestic disputes” in the past, according to a police write-up obtained by NBC.

Mr Eaton’s resume, seen by The Daily Beast, reveals he has worked as a Boy Scouts scoutmaster, Harvard research assistant and ski instructor.

His mother told the outlet she was “shocked” by his alleged involvement. While he previously struggled with depression, they had enjoyed Thanksgiving together just days earlier, she said.