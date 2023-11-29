Vermont shooting updates: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend reported ‘harassing’ messages
Jason Eaton is accused of shooting three Palestinian students in Vermont in a possible hate crime
New details are emerging about Jason Eaton, the suspected gunman who shot three Palestinian students in a possible hate crime near the University of Vermont campus.
The three 20-year-olds – Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmad – were ambushed by a gunman in a shooting as they walked to a family Thanksgiving in Burlington on Saturday night.
Mr Awartani suffered the most severe injuries, with a bullet lodged in his spine, his mother Elizabeth Price told CNN. Doctors fear he may never walk again.
Mr Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday near the scene of the attack. On Monday he pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder at his arraignment.
In 2019, his ex-girlfriend reported Mr Eaton harrassed her, per NBC News. The two “had several domestic disputes” in the past, according to a police write-up obtained by NBC.
Mr Eaton’s resume, seen by The Daily Beast, reveals he has worked as a Boy Scouts scoutmaster, Harvard research assistant and ski instructor.
His mother told the outlet she was “shocked” by his alleged involvement. While he previously struggled with depression, they had enjoyed Thanksgiving together just days earlier, she said.
Injured student’s father thought his son would be safer in US than Israeli-occupied West Bank
The father of Hisham Awartani — one of three Palestinian students shot and injured by a gunman in Vermont — didn’t want his son to come home for Christmas, believing the US would be safer than the West Bank.
“My husband didn’t want Hisham to come back for Christmas,” Mr Awartani’s mother Elizabeth Price told NPR. “He thought our son would be safer than in Palestine.”
Doctors fear Mr Awartani will never walk again after the gunman lodged a bullet in his spine in a possible hate crime over the weekend. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ms Price was traveling to the US from the West Bank to be with her son during his treatment.
Jason Eaton posted videos about government surveillance and ‘psychic powers’ online
The online activity of Jason Eaton — the suspected gunman who shot three Palestinian students over the weekend — has come to light in recent days.
A YouTube account said to belong to the 48-year-old suspect also contains a wide array of videos, including those that discuss government surveillance, economics, and long COVID-19, NBC News reported.
Mr Eaton also posted a video called “Expose Fauci,” in which he tells viewers to use “brain crystals” for “psychic powers,” per NBC.
Mr Eaton is charged with three counts of attempted murder over Saturday’s shooting.
Injured student spoke out about the attack against him and two others
Hisham Awartani, a junior at Brown University, released a statement on the attack against him and his two friends through Brown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine.
“It’s important to recognize that this is part of the larger story,” Mr Awartani wrote in a statement posted on the organization’s Instagram. “This hideous crime did not happen in a vacuum. As much as I appreciate and love every single one of you here today, I am but one casualty in this much wider conflict.”
Mr Awartani grew up in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. His mother, Elizabeth Price, told NPR her husband didn’t want their son coming home to Ramallah for Christmas because he believed Mr Awartani would be safer in the US than in Palestine.
“Had I been shot in the West Bank, where I grew up, the medical services that saved my life here would likely have been withheld by the Israeli army,” Mr Awartani wrote in the statement.
The gunman shot Mr Awartani in the spine during the 25 November attack. His mother told CNN doctors fear Mr Awartani may never walk again because of his injuries.
“I understand that the pain is so much more real and immediate because many of you know me, but any attack like this is horrific, be it here or in Palestine,” Mr Awartani wrote.
Suspect told arresting officer ‘I’ve been waiting for you’
Jon Murad, chief of police for the Burlington Police Department, told reporters on Monday that suspected gunman Jason Eaton told an ATF officer he was waiting for them when they knocked on his door on Sunday.
“Agents were greeted by a man who stepped out of the hall out of the door towards them with his palms up at waist height,” Mr Murad said. “He stated something to the effect of: ‘I’ve been waiting for you.’”
Mr Murad then told officers he’d like a lawyer and that he had one gun in the apartment.
Officials say the 48-year-old suspect came to Vermont from Syracuse, New York over the summer.
Suspected gunman moved to Vermont just months before attack, police say
Investigators believe suspected gunman Jason Eaton moved to Vermont over the summer, just months before the shooting of three Palestinian students last week, Burlington Chief of Police Jon Murad said on Monday.
Mr Murad said the suspect previously lived in or near Syracuse, New York.
Mr Eaton’s ex-girlfriend had previously called the police in DeWitt, New York — a town just a few miles outside of Syracuse — to report Mr Eaton had sent her “numerous text messages, emails and phone calls,” after making it clear she did not want any contact with him, according to reports reviewed by NBC News.
Burlington mayor addresses gun violence in Vermont in the wake of attack against three Palestinian students
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger told reporters Monday that Vermont must reckon with incidents of gun violence in the state after a gunman shot three Palestinian students walking to a Thanksgiving celebration last week.
“We must reckon with the reality that Vermont has one of if not the highest rate of gun deaths in New England,” Mr Weinberger said on Monday.
The mayor also called on residents to stand against hate in the wake of the attack.
“We must see the humanity in each other and unite as one community and one state that will not tolerate this hate,” Mr Weinberger said.
Federal officers are looking into whether the attack was a hate crime. The suspected gunman, Jason Eaton, faces three charges of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Injured Brown University student previously spoke at a vigil honoring those killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
Hisham Awartani, a junior at Brown University in the ICU with a spinal injury following Saturday’s shooting, previously spoke at a vigil for those killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
The vigil was organized by Brown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine just days after the ongoing Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.
“If Palestinians had to hold vigils every time our people were massacred, we would be bankrupt from buying candles,” Mr Awartani said at last month’s vigil, per the Brown Daily Herald. “There is no respite for us.”
The same organization posted a statement from Mr Awartani following the gunman’s attack last week.
“It’s important to recognize that this is part of the larger story,” Mr Awartani wrote in a statement posted on the organization’s Instagram. “This hideous crime did not happen in a vacuum. As much as I appreciate and love every single one of you here today, I am but one casualty in this much wider conflict.”
Hundreds in Burlington, Vermont rallied to honor the three students attacked by the gunman
Hundreds attended a rally in Burlington, Vermont on Sunday in support of the three Palestinian students shot by a random attacker over the weekend.
Local outlet Vermont Public spoke to several attendees, including Wafic Faour, a member of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine.
“Today, I received so many calls from my family members to ask me, ‘How am I? Is that possible? In Vermont?’ Yes, it is possible,” Faour told Vermont Public.
Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman also spoke at the rally.
“I just felt it was really important to be there in solidarity with the community that was feeling such trauma and grief,” Zuckerman told Vermont Public on Monday.
“This is a real awakening, or another awakening, for many Vermonters that, that we’re not free from hate here in our amazing little state,” he added.
Student with spinal injury immobilizing his legs is ‘very resilient’ and trying to keep spirits up, mother says
As 20-year-old Hisham Awartani rests in the Intensive Care Unit of a Vermont hospital, he’s trying to remain calm and keep everyone’s spirits up, his mother says.
“He’s just a very resilient young man and he’s been trying to keep everyone’s spirits up by joking and just trying to be as calm as possible,” Elizabeth Price told CNN. “We are determined to work with him and support him and get the best possible care.”
Mr Awartani has a bullet lodged in his spine and will likely remain in the ICU for at least a week, his mother previously said. He has lost mobility in his legs but can still feel them, according to Ms Price.
Now that the initial shock of Saturday’s attack has worn off, Mr Awartani is grappling with the larger implications of the attack on him and his two friends, Ms Price told NBC News.
“The short-term shock is now evolving into something more complex as he tries to frame who he is in the world and what it means to be safe in America, particularly when you get shot down the street from your granny’s house in a street he’s basically grown up on.”
Federal investigators are currently looking into whether the gunman can be charged with a hate crime.
Mother of student with spinal injury traveling to US from West Bank
Elizabeth Price, mother to Hisham Awartani, is traveling to the US from Ramallah, West Bank to be with her son.
Ms Price spoke to CNN while in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday morning on her way to Vermont. She said Jordan’s King Abdullah II had reached out to offer his support.
Mr Awartani is in the Intensive Care Unit of a Vermont hospital as of Tuesday afternoon while he receives treatment for a bullet lodged in his spine. Ms Price told CNN Mr Awartani also has a broken clavicle and broken thumb. Mr Awartani can feel but not move his legs — doctors fear he will never walk again, Ms Price previously said.