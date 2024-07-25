SAG-AFTRA declare strike for video game actors over the use of AI

Support truly

Video game actors represented by the Hollywood labor union SAG-AFTRA are going on strike after negotiations over curbs on AI reached deadlock.

Union officials have been in talks for the past year and a half with a group of ten gaming companies, pushing for restrictions on the use of AI-generated 'digital replicas' and mandatory compensation whenever they are used.

But on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the companies had refused to extend such protections to every type of video game performance, leaving him with no choice but to declare a strike, starting on Friday July 26.

"Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable AI protections, but rather flagrant exploitation," said negotiating committee chair and veteran voice actor Sarah Elmaleh.

"We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer."

The strike comes amid an ongoing surge in labor organizing among video game creators, driven by a wave of mass layoffs over the last two years and by fears of AI-driven job loss or degradation of conditions.

A student playing World of Warcraft in their dorm ( Chinatopix )

On Wednesday, more than 500 workers at Blizzard Entertainment – the Microsoft-owned studio behind the popular Warcraft franchise – formed a union, affiliated with the Communications Workers of America.

Meanwhile, an investigation by Wired found that AI is already triggering job losses in the games industry, such as by automating concept art and marketing materials.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents about 160,000 actors and other performers across multiple industries, has been at the forefront of this debate, having already forced TV and film studios to terms in a mammoth 118-day strike last year.

At issue in the negotiations is the latest version of SAG-AFTRA's interactive media agreement, which sets conditions for union members working for game companies. That includes dedicated game actors and motion capture artists, as well as primarily film and TV actors who also appear in video games.

According to SAG-AFTRA, the ten companies – which include Activision Productions, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts Productions, Epic Games, Insomniac Games, and Take 2 Productions – have agreed to AI restrictions for voice actors but not for other categories of performance.

Union officials say that division makes no sense in an era when big-budget video games increasingly incorporate the actor's whole face and body into performances.

SAG-AFTRA president and The Nanny star Fran Drescher during the writers strike ( AP )

"We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough," said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher in a statement.

“We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations,” Audrey Cooling, spokesperson for the video game producers party to the Interactive Media Agreement, said in a statement Thursday.

“We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions,” Cooling continued.

“Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry.”