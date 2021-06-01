A small aircraft has made an emergency landing on a busy Southern California highway, according to footage shared online.

In the video from the incident on Monday evening, the plane is seen after it landed on the 101 freeway in Thousand Oaks despite the road being busy with traffic.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, the plane had taken off from nearby Camarillo Airport and liaised with air traffic control based in nearby Van Nuys before making its unexpected landing,

The road was closed to traffic headed east after the plane came down - disrupting Memorial Day drivers who were venturing back into Los Angeles after the long weekend.

A person at the scene shared their footage, writing “Eyewitness video here” on Twitter.

Some people reacted online to the footage by referencing Harrison Ford, who is known for his love of piloting similar planes and has had a few notable crashes in the area in the last few years. His most recent was in 2020 for which he faced investigation from the Federal Aviation Authority.

Some noticed the lack of panic among the car drivers, such as Sandy Edison-Bowers, who tweeted “I LOVE L.A.!!!! Lived there for 17 years and miss it so - moved for my family. I love how the cars aren’t even fazed by the plane landing! That’s my Angelenos!!!”

According toThe LA Times, the pilot, Brian Carson, 32, managed to land without hitting anyone and no one was injured. but the installation of the ramp that got the plane off the road meant some road signs needed to be cut. The whole process took less than hour.