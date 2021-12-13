Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together.

The teens, Vincent Abolafia, and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3:11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports.

The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his hair, but said he did not believe his son had changed his hair colour.

Kaileigh's father, Joe Catalano, told Fox News that his daughter running off was a shock to him.

“This definitely blindsided me,” he said. “My daughter’s a varsity cheerleader. She’s a good kid. I don’t know what possessed them to do this.”

Both of the teens reportedly left their cell phones at home.

Mr Catalano said he was worried that the teens would quickly run out of money and put themselves in danger.

“When you have two teenagers…with minimal resources, it can get dangerous pretty quick,” he said. “And Manhattan right now isn’t what it was. Any city is dangerous for any adolescent.”