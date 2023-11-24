Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Minnesota moose has attracted a huge following on social media after residents started to track his travels across the state.

The majestic moose, nicknamed ‘Rutt’ after a moose in the Disney movie Brother Bear, has been tracked by doting fans for weeks after roaming around Southern Minnesota, an area where moose rarely venture into.

The moose was first spotted crossing the border from northwestern Iowa, very far south for the species, to Minnesota in October before making its way up the state north.

Todd Froberg, a big game program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the states’ 3,300 or so moose usually stay in the north, so for Rutt to end up on a brave expedition down to the south part of the state is rare.

He said that moose, who are usually found in the northern US states, who end up in southern territory “stick out like a sore thumb.”

"I would say this one’s fairly unique," he told the outlet. "I think it’s probably just out searching for a home territory or other moose."

Rutt the moose spotted on his travels (Bernie Stang via AP)

Usually, moose who break their daily routines and exit their habitats may be infected with ‘brain worm,’ a parasite that can make them very ill, but Mr Froberg said Rutt seems to be in good condition.

Rutt gained popularity online after Minnesota resident Brenda Johnson’s moose-spotting Facebook page was flooded with updates on the elusive travelling animal.

The page was initially set up in 2018 to follow another moose who also enjoyed gallivanting across long distances, but the page went quiet when it was struck by a semi-truck while crossing a highway.

Followers were left devastated until a new moose, Rutt, was sighted enough times to become the new star of the moose-spotting page.

The enthusiasts held their breath for a Rutt update after he was expected to cross Interstate 94; many worried he would meet the same fate as their previous beloved creature.

The solo traveller crossed the border from Iowa to Minnesota in October (Bernie Stang via AP)

Fortunately, Rutt survived and continued along in his journey, appearing 140 miles northwest of Minneapolis on Tuesday, likely trying to reach cooler temperatures.

Danielle Magnuson began searching for Rutt last month as a distraction from the stress of everyday life, eventually spotting him on 13 November near Sauk Creek.

“It’s almost like seeing a unicorn,” Ms Magnuson told AP.

“They’re just really beautiful animals, and we don’t get a chance to see them around our area.”

Barb Keller, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff member, told CBS that residents should be reminded that shooting moose in Minnesota is illegal and that all residents should keep their distance from these gigantic creatures.

“Moose are dangerous animals. So we recommend if people see them out in southern Minnesota, certainly take pictures and videos but do not approach,” said Ms Keller, something that is echoed on Ms Johnson’s Facebook page.

The page, which now has over 27,000 followers, continues to track his route and connect with each other on all things moose.