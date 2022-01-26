Virginia Giuffre’s team blast Prince Andrew for ‘victim blaming’ and vow to expose him in court
‘We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse’
Virginia Giuffre’s attorneys have hit back at Prince Andrew for appearing to blame her for the abuse she suffered as a teenager, and say the look forward to “confronting” him in court.
Prince Andrew’s attorney demanded a “trial by jury” in a defiant letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday over allegations he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre when she was 17-years old.
In a statement to The Independent, Ms Giuffre’s attorney David Boies said: “Prince Andrew’s answer continues his approach of denying any knowledge or information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself.
“We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”
