Teen donates 80,000 ‘child support’ pennies dumped on lawn by estranged father

A daughter has given a positive spin to what was an attempt to “embarrass” the Virginia family by donating 80,000 pennies dumped on the front lawn by her estranged father.

“My mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’” 18-year-old Avery Sanford told WTVR. “She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment."

The CCTV footage from 21 May shows a man pulling up a trailer in front of the street of a house and unloading a huge pile of pennies onto the lawn.

The 18-year-old said it was a “hurtful and damaging” act and left an impact on her.

"It’s really hurtful and damaging to your kids when you do things like that. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you," Ms Sanford said.

Ms Sanford a senior at Deep Run High School was just days away from graduating when the incident happened.

The mother and daughter picked up the pennies with the help of their friends using a snow shovel.

"It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister and it’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that before he did that," Ms Sanford continued.

The family said each penny will go to a support centre for survivors of sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking, Safe Harbor Shelter.

"Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it," she added.

The teen said she has not spoken to her father in years.

Her father said to the network that his actions were the result of pent-up frustration of 18 years but added he did not want to widen the rift between him and his daughter.