Restaurant forced to apologise for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed menu

A restaurant manager has issued an apology after the establishment shared a 9/11-themed menu on Facebook with items such as Remember-tini, and Pentagon Pie.

The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Manassas, Virginia, outside Washington DC, posted the menu on Tuesday. The menu was later taken down after it was shared in a private community group on the social media platform, according to 7News.

Restaurant manager George White apologised on the community’s Facebook page.

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post,” he wrote on Tuesday. “My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago.”

“To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow,” he added.

VIDA Fitness, a gym in Washington DC, came under fire earlier this summer for attempting to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday noting the end of slavery in the US, with a “Watermelon Henny Lemonade” cocktail.

According to Fox News Digital, the Director of Operations at VIDA Fitness, Aaron Moore, said in an email to Penthouse Pool Club members on 1 July, “on behalf of the senior team here at Penthouse Pool Club and VIDA Fitness. I’m sorry for the Juneteenth celebration cocktail. It was unfair, insensitive, and should not have happened under our watch. When I realized we had let the VIDA family and our larger community down, I was deeply sorry and pained”.

He added that VIDA Fitness had “dedicated considerable resources” to make sure that an “error like this would not happen”.

“However, after an internal review, we learned that we did not follow our own processes and fell well short of our standards,” he added at the time.

He said the company is “retraining our team on the proper submission process for cultural heritage celebrations so that offensive ideas like the Juneteenth cocktail do not happen again”.

“We want you to know that we own this mistake and sincerely apologize to our members, employees, and guests,” Mr Moore added.