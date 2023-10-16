Watch live: Family and friends arrive for funeral of Muslim boy stabbed in Illinois

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as family and friends arrive for the funeral of a six-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Illinois on Saturday, 14 October.

Authorities named Joseph Czuba, 71, as a suspect accused of killing Wadea Al-Fayoume and seriously injuring his mother, Hanaan Shahin, in Plainfield.

Will County Sheriff’s Office said detectives determined that the victims were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are,” Joe Biden said of the attack.

“When police personnel arrived on scene they located the suspect... sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence. Joseph Czuba had a laceration to his forehead and was later transported to a local area hospital for treatment,” authorities said.

Ms Shahin is recovering from her injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive the attack, according to police.