At first glance, it appeared to be a happy ending where a family was reunited and a mother’s years of agony searching for her missing child finally came to an end.

But, it quickly became apparent that things weren’t what they seemed.

Rudy Farias’ remarkable return eight years after his mother Janie Santana filed a missing persons report turned out to be nothing but a scam.

It was 7 March 2015 when Janie Santana reported her then-17-year-old son missing, claiming he vanished while taking his two dogs for a walk near their home in northeast Houston.

His face was plastered across billboards in the city.

Private investigators spent hours trying to track him down.

Kind strangers donated thousands to a GoFundMe to help his desperate mother.

Then suddenly, on 29 June 2023, Ms Santana announced that her son, now 25, had been found alive but battered and bruised outside a church in Houston.

Following an interview with investigators, community activist Quanell X said that the now-25-year-old has claimed he was held by his mother in her home where she physically and sexually abused him for the duration of his alleged disappearance.

On Thursday, Houston Police confirmed in a press conference that Mr Farias had in fact returned home on 8 March 2015 – just one day after he went missing in 2015.

Missing persons report for Rudy Farias (Texas Missing Persons)

However, they denied the claims of abuse and revealed there are no intentions to bring charges against his mother.

The police briefing – not to mention the week’s events – resulted in more questions than answers as the case takes bizarre twists one after the next.

What exactly happened to Mr Farias over the past eight years, why his mother sought to deceive authorities and how she seemingly succeeded for all this time continue to be something of a mystery.

Here, The Independent seeks to unpack some of the many unanswered questions in the case:

Why did his mother continue to claim he was missing for eight years?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the case is why Mr Farias’ mother continued to claim he was missing for eight years – when he had actually returned home just one day after he disappeared.

A possible motive has emerged in the fact that Ms Santana profited financially from the false claims of her son’s disappearance.

On 22 March 2015 – around two weeks after he was reported missing – a GoFundMe was launched to help track down the missing teenager.

“It has been over a month and Rudy is still Missing,” it read.

“Please help us find RUDY FARIAS IV! Rudy went out to walk his 2 puppies on March 6th 2015 and has not been seen nor heard from since then ! Rudy’s 2 puppies WERE FOUND but not Rudy! He suffers from both physical and mental disabilities, so we need to get him home ASAP!... We are asking for donations to be able to offer a reward for Information leading us TO Rudy as well as medical expenses for Rudy since he has been missing since March 6th,and each day that passes...means his health is deteriorating gravelly.

“Rudy’s mother is a single parent who has already lost her eldest son in 2011 and Rudy’s father in 2014 !!! She needs financial assistance since she is unable to work understandably so with her son missing! The bills are pilling up and Rudy’s mother’s health has also deteriorated as she is devestated ....mentally...physically and emotionally utterly exhausted!!

“Please dig deep into your hearts and put yourselves in Rudy’s mother place... she cannot do this Alone! Give what you can and know that God will bless you and all that you do for her! We Believe that Rudy IS STILL ALIVE AND TIME IS RUNNING OUT! God Bless you and know that All monies Will be used accordingly towards the REWARD and the needs of the Search.”

Several people dug deep and donated a total of $2,025 to the fundraiser, titled “Donate to Help Find Rudy Farias IV,” in the hopes it would help to bring Mr Farias home. The funds all went to Ms Santana who profited from the claim.

Police give update on Rudy Farias case (AP)

Yet, while she may have reaped some financial benefit from the scam, no donations have been made to the GoFundMe since 2015 – raising questions as to whether or not this may have been a solid motive.

During Thursday’s press conference, Houston police were asked whether mental illness could have perhaps played a part in what transpired.

Police declined to comment on that possibility, saying they are “not going to go into that now” but that the investigation is continuing.

Why are Houston Police and community leader Quanell X giving contradictory accounts of what happened to Rudy in the 8-year period?

While it is now clear that the disappearance was a fraud, what remains unclear is what Mr Farias did and what he may have suffered during the mysterious eight-year time gap.

On Wednesday, Mr Farias was interviewed by Houston Police investigators.

Following the meeting, he was led out of the building by community activist Quanell X.

Quanell X told reporters that the 25-year-old claimed he had suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his mother over the past eight years.

“I heard horrific things from that young man, and I didn’t want him to see me shedding tears but I couldn’t hold [them] back,” Quanell X told reporters. “No child should ever be treated like that by their own mother.”

He claimed Mr Farias said Ms Santana abused him, forced him to take hallucinogenic mushrooms and kept him hidden in his home all the while continuing to claim he was missing.

But, his version of events was contradicted by Houston police on Thursday who said that Mr Farias did not tell investigators he had been abused.

Lieutenant Christopher Zamora, a detective with Houston Police Department (HPD)’s missing persons unit, said that “we do take all allegations seriously and any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated”.

But Quanell X doubled down on the abuse claims in an interview with The Independent.

Community activist Quanell X leads Rudy Farias out of a police meeting on Wednesday (ABC13)

“I believe that Rudy is absolutely a victim,” he said after the briefing.

“The kid was distraught ... absolutely distraught,” Quanell X said of Mr Farias’ demeanour in the police interview. “He went back and forth; he acted like a teenager, then he would act 20...is he 23 or 25? He went back and forth between like a child state to a mature state.”

Quanell X went on to accuse police of “trying to hide from conducting a shady sham investigation”.

“It’s all confusing as hell to me now,” he said. “I think they’re revictimising the kid all over again. I believe he needs extensive medical, psychological help and treatment.”

How did police not find the ‘missing teen’ if he was at home all these years?

Neighbours and family members have both come forward to say that they knew Mr Farias was not missing.

Houston Police have admitted that they had multiple interactions with both the 25-year-old and his mother during the time he was allegedly missing.

And yet police failed to uncover the deception for eight years.

In a press conference on Thursday, Houston Police said that they had many tips and leads over the years about the missing person’s case – including lines of inquiry that he was not in fact missing at all.

Police said that they followed up on those leads and gathered statements from friends, relatives and neighbours.

Mr Farias also had multiple interactions with Houston Police over the eight years – but both he and Ms Santana gave different names to officers, police said.

Ms Santana even claimed that the man was her nephew – and not her son, police said.

She “remained adamant that her son Rudy was still missing”.

It remains unclear what steps police took – during those encounters – to determine whether or not the man before them was who he said he was. It also remains unclear what the nature of those police interactions were, with Houston Police yet to release records in the case.

Janie Santana, the mother of Rudy Farias (Twitter / KPRC 2 Corley Peel)

Neighbours have also said that they were surprised to learn that he was regarded as a missing person – revealing that they hung out with Mr Farias over the years, and knew him as “Dolph”.

Authorities have failed to explain how they didn’t discover Mr Farias was not missing and close the missing person investigation.

Why is Rudy’s mother not facing criminal charges?

Despite police now saying they know that the eight-year disappearance was nothing but a fraud, Ms Santana is not currently facing any criminal charges.

In Thursday’s press conference, Lt Zamora said the district attorney had declined to bring any charges in the case “at this time”.

“Being missing is not a crime,” Lt Zamora said, insisting that – under Texas law – Mr Farias was classed as an adult when he went missing.

When pressed that making fictitious reports to police was a crime, authorities stood by the “integrity” of the investigation and said that it is ongoing.