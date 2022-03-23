Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say
Body of Alisonstar Molaf found by searchers in Washington state river
A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.
Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.
“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”
The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the Cascade Mountains, around 45 miles northeast of Seattle.
Ms Molaf is from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and was a 2020 graduate from Montclair State University.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a mannered cause of death.
A GoFundMe account has so far raised $6,570 for her family.
“To Our Angel, The memories You have created with Family and Friends will always be remembered and never forgotten. You will truly be missed and were taken far too soon from us. We love you, fly high Queen,” the GoFundMe page reads.
“Unfortunately, Alison passed away suddenly. To anyone willing to help and donate, we truly appreciate it. The funds will be given to her father. Arrangements haven’t been made yet so we will update as soon as possible. Thank you.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies