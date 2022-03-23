Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.

Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.

“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”

The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the Cascade Mountains, around 45 miles northeast of Seattle.

Ms Molaf is from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and was a 2020 graduate from Montclair State University.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a mannered cause of death.

A GoFundMe account has so far raised $6,570 for her family.

“To Our Angel, The memories You have created with Family and Friends will always be remembered and never forgotten. You will truly be missed and were taken far too soon from us. We love you, fly high Queen,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Unfortunately, Alison passed away suddenly. To anyone willing to help and donate, we truly appreciate it. The funds will be given to her father. Arrangements haven’t been made yet so we will update as soon as possible. Thank you.”