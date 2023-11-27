Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch Live: Police chief speaks about shooting of Palestinian students in Vermont

Rhys Jones
Monday 27 November 2023 17:17
Comments

Watch live as the Burlington Police chief and mayor discuss the investigation into the shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont (Monday 27 November).

The news conference comes shortly after a man suspected of the shooting was arraigned at Chittenden Criminal Court, Vermont.

Jason Eaton was arrested on Sunday (26 November) close to the scene of the attack and entered a not-guilty plea for three counts of attempted second-degree murder during his arraignment on Monday.

Eaton was ordered to be held without bail. The judge has scheduled another hearing for next week.

The case is garnering national attention as concerns rise over hate crimes as a result of the Israel-Hamas war erupting, and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

A statement released by the Burlington Police Department said that a search of his apartment “gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in