Watch Live: Police chief speaks about shooting of Palestinian students in Vermont

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Burlington Police chief and mayor discuss the investigation into the shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont (Monday 27 November).

The news conference comes shortly after a man suspected of the shooting was arraigned at Chittenden Criminal Court, Vermont.

Jason Eaton was arrested on Sunday (26 November) close to the scene of the attack and entered a not-guilty plea for three counts of attempted second-degree murder during his arraignment on Monday.

Eaton was ordered to be held without bail. The judge has scheduled another hearing for next week.

The case is garnering national attention as concerns rise over hate crimes as a result of the Israel-Hamas war erupting, and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

A statement released by the Burlington Police Department said that a search of his apartment “gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting.”