Watsonville plane crash – live: ‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after two aircraft collide in California
Single engine Cessna and twin engine Cessna collided on final approach
At least two people have died after two small aircraft collided while attempting to land at an airfield in Santa Cruz County, California.
The crash occured at approximately 2.56pm PST at the Watsonville Municipal Airport. Multiple agencies responded to the scene at 3.37pm, according to city officials.
A single engine Cessna and a twin engine Cessna appear to have collided on their final approaches to the airport.
There were three people on board the two aircraft, and officials said at least two of the three had died. No one on the ground was injured, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating.
The planes were about 200 feet (61 metres) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Second plane crash in nine days in California
In a span of nine days, California has seen two airplane crashes including the collision between two aircraft midair on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this month on 9 August, a plane had crashed into a freeway in Corona, California. However, two people who were onboard survived the crash and did not suffer any injuries.
The plane had crashed in an effort to land at an airport and underwent a “possible engine failure,” the California Highway Patrol said.
There have been at least 41 plane or helicopter crashes in San Diego County since 2010, according to NTSB data investigations that have led to 36 deaths and 25 injuries.
Multiple fatalities have been reported after two planes collided midair at a California airport on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The air crash accident took place on Thursday afternoon in California’s Watsonville Municipal Airport in a town of just more than 50,000 people located on Monterey Bay roughly 50 miles south of San Jose.
“Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after two planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities,” the City of Watsonville tweeted following the collision.
Read the full report here:
Plane ‘just spiralled down and crashed’ - Witness
The small aircraft which crashed at a local airport in Santa Cruz were about 200 feet (61 meters) in the air when they came down, according to a witness who said that the twin-engine aircraft was struggling in its flight.
The man, Franky Herrera, was in the area and driving past the airport when he sighted the twin-engine plane bank hard to the right after which it hit the wing of the smaller aircraft.
It “just spiraled down and crashed” near the edge of the airfield, Mr Herrera told the told the local newspaper Santa Cruz Sentinel.
He also saw flames on the other side of the airport after the crash.
Grieving tonight from unexpected, sudden loss - mayor Ari Parker
The mayor of Watsonville offered her condolences for the lives lost in the crash in Santa Cruz county, in a message to the community.
“We are absolutely saddened to hear about the tragic incident that took the lives of several people. The City of Watsonville sends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who passed,” mayor Ari Parker said on Friday.
She added: “We are grieving tonight from this unexpected and sudden loss. I want to express my deepest and most heartfelt condolences.”
Airport home to 300 aircraft
Watsonville, near the Monterey Bay, is about 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of San Francisco.
The Watsonville Municipal Airport has four runways and is home to more than 300 aircraft, according to its website. It handles more than 55,000 operations a year and is used often for recreational planes and agriculture businesses.
A photo from the city of Watsonville showed damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.
Other photos and videos posted on social media showed the wreckage of one small plane in a grassy field by the airport. One picture showed a plume of smoke visible from a street near the airport.
National Transportation Safety Board confirms investigation
The National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency responsible for investigating transportation accidents, is joining the investigation into a collision that killed at least three people on Thursday.
Three people believed to be dead following small aircraft collision
One person was aboard a Cessna 152 and two people were onboard a Cessna 340 when the planes collided while apparently trying to land at a small airport in the city of Watsonville, California, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Three people were were on board planes, no injuries on the ground, according to FAA
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that three people were onboard the two planes that collided on Thursday afternoon.
One plane went down in a nearby field and another crashed into an airport hangar.
No injuries were reported on the ground.
Video shows crash remains
Video from NBC Bay Area shows a downed plane after a crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County, California.
The Federal Aviation Administration says that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 “collided while the pilots were on their final approaches.”
