Wave of clouds appears to swallow city in spectacular drone footage

A wave of clouds has been captured appearing to swallow a whole city in incredible drone footage.

The image was taken by photographer Willian Fernandes de Souza on Monday in the city of Sabará, Brazil, Jam Press reports.

He had made his way up to Bairro Mangabeira, one of the highest points in Belo Horizonte, at 7am to see if he could capture the breathtaking moment.

Willian also shared a clip of the view on his Instagram, where he has over 11,000 followers.

"On the way to work I noticed that the sky had a different appearance than it usually does," the photographer told http://NeedToKnow.co.uk.

"So before going to work I stopped by the famous Praça do Papa to capture it.

"It was shocking when I stopped this scene from afar. It was something frightening, as if a wave of clouds were going to swallow the entire city. As it is a very high level, you could see it from several places in the city and even from other cities around it."

Photographer Willian Fernandes de Souza had made his way to one of the hightest points in Belo Horizonte to capture the pictures (Jam Press Vid/@willfnandes)

The reel has gathered 6,680 views of the shocking moment the clouds took over the city.

In the drone footage, the camera backs away from the clouds as they crawl closer. The dark black and grey waves can be seen floating inwards.

Hundreds of followers have liked the post and flocked to the comments.

Bernadeth said: "It looks like a giant wave in the sky, beautiful but scary."

One viewer called the images ‘beautiful but scary’ (Jam Press Vid/@willfnandes)

Viviane added: "I love watching drone videos and (re)learning the world from a different angle. Fantastic!!!"

Someone else wrote: "Nature providing us with a show of beauty!!!"

"Congratulations, beautiful picture," added one follower.

"It looks like a waterfall," said Maria.

"It looks like a movie," wrote another fan.