Strong rain and high winds are battering the southeast, bringing flooding and the threat of tornadoes to some states.

More than 30 million people across the Southeast are under a severe storm threat today. Flooding alerts are in place for more than 13 million people between living from Texas to Georgia after storms dumped rain and damaged buildings across Texas Tuesday night.

The affected region includes northeast Texas, most of Louisiana, central and southern Arkansas, much of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida panhandle.

Torrential rains brought flooded Kirbyville, Texas, where rescue crews reported they had to conduct "10 to 15 high water rescues."

At least 100,000 homes were left without power in east Texas due to the severe storms.

In addition to flooding, hail the size of baseballs has been reported in parts of Texas, and at least one tornado was spotted in Mississippi.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across southeast Louisiana today between 11am and 2pm local time. Storms have been soaking the region all morning. Much of the state’s southeast is under a tornado watch as of 10am.

Forecasters predict that some areas will see the storms get worse as the day progresses.