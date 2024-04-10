Severe storms intensify across the South, threatening powerful tornadoes and flooding: Live updates
The storms are expected to become more intense into the afternoon and evening
Strong rain and high winds are battering the southeast, bringing flooding and the threat of tornadoes to some states.
More than 30 million people across the Southeast are under a severe storm threat today. Flooding alerts are in place for more than 13 million people between living from Texas to Georgia after storms dumped rain and damaged buildings across Texas Tuesday night.
The affected region includes northeast Texas, most of Louisiana, central and southern Arkansas, much of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida panhandle.
Torrential rains brought flooded Kirbyville, Texas, where rescue crews reported they had to conduct "10 to 15 high water rescues."
At least 100,000 homes were left without power in east Texas due to the severe storms.
In addition to flooding, hail the size of baseballs has been reported in parts of Texas, and at least one tornado was spotted in Mississippi.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to move across southeast Louisiana today between 11am and 2pm local time. Storms have been soaking the region all morning. Much of the state’s southeast is under a tornado watch as of 10am.
Forecasters predict that some areas will see the storms get worse as the day progresses.
Wild images show before and after flood levels in Texas city
Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Dolce shared a gif that showed the difference between Kirbyville, Texas from 7 April — when it was relatively normal — and from earlier today, when the streets were flooded.
The difference is stark.
Storms in Katy, Texas leave buildings in rubble
Severe storms blowing through the Houston area on Tuesday night toppled buildings in the city of Katy.
Katy is on the western outskirts of Houston.
The Harris County Fire Department snapped shots of multiple buildings that either suffered substantial structural damage or were reduced almost entirely to debris.
The storms in Texas continued eastward on Wednesday morning and are now expected to intensify as the day continues, bringing with them possible tornadoes, large hail, high winds, and a substantial risk for flooding.
