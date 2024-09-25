Watch live from Cancun as Tropical Storm Helene heads north to US

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch live from Cancun on Mexico’s Gulf coast as Tropical Storm Helene heads north on Wednesday, 25 September.

Florida is bracing as the storm approaches, threatening to bring powerful winds, floods and life-threatening storm surge as thousands evacuate.

It comes just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State.

If Helene makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, it will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year.

Helene is predicted to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, with wind speeds already at 70 mph as of the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm’s center approached the Yucatán Peninsula Wednesday morning, churning between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday ahead of the storm's predicted landfall.

Several areas of the state are under hurricane warnings.