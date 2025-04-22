Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 84-year-old man was critically injured after falling from a cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus that took place Friday in West Virginia.

The man fell about 10 feet from a replica cross during an event from Vandalia Community Christian Church at the Masonic Cemetery in Weston to mark Easter.

The man was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

He is currently in the ICU with broken ribs, but is recovering and is expected to survive, his family told WDTV.

The man was not a member of the church, but was assisting with the event, according to the outlet.

The fall occurred during the church’s 20th iteration of the reenactment.

Reenactment featured three men on crosses in costumes ( AFP via Getty Images )

The event featured three men performing different stations of the cross, standing on small platforms in costume, West Virginia News reports.

Individuals dressed as Roman centurions and Mary looked on.

“We are here today, on this windy but gorgeous day, to reenact the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years. We’ve been here in years past when it was raining, [with] sleet, snow and freezing temperatures, but today is perfect. There are people who are on the crosses who represent Jesus and the two thieves,” church member Beth Barnes told the outlet, apparently before the fall took place.

On Good Friday, Catholics around the world read the gospel about the crucifixion in church and some reenact the event.

