Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What is Labor Day and why do we celebrate it?

It is celebrated on the first Monday in September every year

Shehab Khan,Meredith Clark
Sunday 03 September 2023 19:00
Comments

Biden links Juneteenth to voting rights as he signs new federal holiday into law

On Monday, millions of Americans will take a public holiday as the country marks its annual Labor Day.

But how did Labor Day start and what significance does it retain?

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is a public holiday in the United States to honour the American labour movement and the contributions that workers have made to society.

When is Labor Day?

Recommended

It is celebrated on the first Monday in September every year.

How did Labor Day come about?

The idea emerged in 1882 when the unions of New York City decided to have a parade to celebrate their members.

The New York parade inspired other unions to have their own celebrations. By 1887, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Colorado made Labor Day a state holiday.

President Grover Cleveland declared that Labor Day was a national holiday in 1894.

What is the significance of Labor Day now?

Labor Day was once perceived as marking the end of the summer season but it has also become an important sales weekend for many retailers in the US.

It is one of the largest sales dates of the year, second only to Black Friday.

Recommended

Can you wear white after Labor day?

This tradition dates back to Victorian times when it was seen as a fashion faus pax to wear any white clothing after the first Monday of September, although that tradition has long since died out for most Americans.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in