Where are fully-vaccinated Americans now allowed to go maskless?

Walmart on Friday became the latest major retailer in the United States to announce that it would not require fully vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear masks in stores unless state or local laws say otherwise.

It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Fully vaccinated means two weeks after receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s vaccine, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

At most major retailers, customers will not be asked to prove that they are vaccinated but policies will operate on an “honour” system.

States including Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington and Kansas said they will follow CDC guidance either immediately or in the coming weeks.

Others such as former epicentres New York and California, as well as New Jersey, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Maine and Rhode Island, have said they are still evaluating whether to adopt the CDC update.

Some retailers including Kroger, Apple, Walgreens, Macy’s Target, CVS and Home Depot are keeping mask mandates in place for now, others are adopting the CDC guidelines.

Indoor masks optional for fully-vaccinated customers (dependent on state rules)

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Starbucks

Trader Joe’s

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Sprout’s

Publix

The Nevada Gaming Control Board

Partial changes to mask mandates for the fully-vaccinated

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida: Masks optional outdoors but remain mandatory indoors.

Universal Resort in Orlando, Florida: Masks optional outdoors but remain mandatory indoors